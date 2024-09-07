Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $295.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $225.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Autodesk stock opened at $250.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.13 and its 200 day moving average is $239.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock worth $14,220,661 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

