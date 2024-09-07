Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Down 1.8%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Aurora Spine Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$20.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

