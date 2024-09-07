Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Ault Global shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 601,327 shares changing hands.
Ault Global Trading Down 5.6 %
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ault Global
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.