AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.44.

AtriCure stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,907.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $40,422,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 581,843 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 575,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 132.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 543,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $9,126,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

