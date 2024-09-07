Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 13.2% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $448.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.91. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.