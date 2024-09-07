Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.5% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 382,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,745,000 after purchasing an additional 148,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after buying an additional 249,112 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $215.00 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.58.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

