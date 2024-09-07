Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $230.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.59.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

