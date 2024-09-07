Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.