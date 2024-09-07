ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Cut by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 4.7% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $67,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 25,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $925.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $950.52. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

