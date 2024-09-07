ASD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008609 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00013361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,829.18 or 1.00066168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03621146 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,350,844.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

