ARPA Price Tops $0.0334 on Top Exchanges (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $48.78 million and $7.09 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARPA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03558031 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $4,817,147.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARPA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARPA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.