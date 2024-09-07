Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.28

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $50.91 million and $7.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001333 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001442 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,272,448 coins and its circulating supply is 183,272,018 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

