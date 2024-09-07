Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Trading Up 26.0 %

NYSE:AGX opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.51. Argan has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $95.73.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,044,740.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 13,115 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,044,740.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,554,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $110,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,880. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Argan

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.