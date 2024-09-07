Ardor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.31 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $60.66 million and $6.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00040151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

