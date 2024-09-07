Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $5.83

Aragon (ANT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $251.71 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00010676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.