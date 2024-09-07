ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.04. 464,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

