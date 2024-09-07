Ankr (ANKR) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $218.73 million and $9.52 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008636 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,051.28 or 1.00105109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, "Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0228566 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $8,390,759.65 traded over the last 24 hours.

