Analyzing HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $678.16 million 0.34 $167.16 million $3.54 1.34 HIVE Digital Technologies $123.14 million 2.47 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -4.37

This table compares X Financial and HIVE Digital Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for X Financial and HIVE Digital Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 122.87%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than X Financial.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 25.38% 20.63% 10.74% HIVE Digital Technologies -25.74% -20.88% -16.97%

Summary

X Financial beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as funds, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. In addition, it engages in the technology development, service, and sale of products; and provision of guarantee and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

