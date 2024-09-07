Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $83.40

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VOYA

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.