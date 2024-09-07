Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $83.40

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.45.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
NYSE VOYA opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.
Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.
