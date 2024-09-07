Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target at $25.83

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

