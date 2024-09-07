Analysts Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target at $179.73

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.73.

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

LSTR opened at $180.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $201.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.48. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

