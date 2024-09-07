Analysts Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT at $78.00

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $691,494.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,372 over the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter valued at $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLX opened at $71.25 on Monday. Arcellx has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

