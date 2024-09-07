Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 2,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.
About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.