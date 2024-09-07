Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 37,554 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.80% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.