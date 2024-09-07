American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Stock Price Up 1.6%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

American Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

American Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

