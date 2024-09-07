Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMRC. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.69.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ameresco by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

