AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Shares Down 0.3%

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.41.

About AltShares Event-Driven ET

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

