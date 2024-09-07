Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $224.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $193.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Allstate alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $185.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12. Allstate has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $191.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.