ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Stock Price Up 22%

Shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Free Report) were up 22% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDARCURE, and ITULAZAX/ITULATEK for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.

