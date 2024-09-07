AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 2,387,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,461,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $365,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 117,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

