AF Advisors Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AF Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $62.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.