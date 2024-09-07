Advisor OS LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after buying an additional 144,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,059,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,759,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,055 shares of company stock valued at $42,720,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

