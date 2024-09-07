Advisor OS LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

