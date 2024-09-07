Advisor OS LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 473.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.7 %

CRL stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

