Advisor OS LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in APi Group by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,292,140 shares of company stock valued at $86,113,640 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

