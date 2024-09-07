Advisor OS LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

