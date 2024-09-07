Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 104.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

