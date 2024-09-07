Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 466,743 FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 466,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,000. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar comprises 1.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the fourth quarter worth $386,000.

Get FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar alerts:

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:TDVI opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Company Profile

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.