Advisor OS LLC Buys 13,240 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,867,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,990,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after buying an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

