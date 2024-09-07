Advisor OS LLC Acquires 14,784 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

