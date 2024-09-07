Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 557,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 757,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Adventus Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adventus Mining
Adventus Mining Price Performance
Adventus Mining Company Profile
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adventus Mining
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.