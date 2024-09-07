Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 557,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 757,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Adventus Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Price Performance

Adventus Mining Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$200.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

(Get Free Report)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.