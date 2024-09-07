Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $213.95

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.95 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.22). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 238.50 ($3.14), with a volume of 323,145 shares changing hands.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £494.35 million, a PE ratio of 3,357.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.69.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.