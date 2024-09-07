Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $675.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $605.52.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $563.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.38. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

