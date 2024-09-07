Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,702.22

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,702.22 ($35.53) and traded as high as GBX 2,931 ($38.54). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,931 ($38.54), with a volume of 734,370 shares changing hands.

Admiral Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,733.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,704.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,641.22%.

Insider Activity at Admiral Group

About Admiral Group

In related news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,018 ($39.68) per share, with a total value of £120,720 ($158,737.67). 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

