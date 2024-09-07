ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $9.35. ADF Group shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 9,425 shares changing hands.
ADF Group Stock Down 4.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.
ADF Group Company Profile
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
