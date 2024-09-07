Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
