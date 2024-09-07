Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

