Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

