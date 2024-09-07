abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.43. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 229,843 shares traded.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.