abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.43. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 229,843 shares traded.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.