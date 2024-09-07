ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.480-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.48-3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABM

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 1,347,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.