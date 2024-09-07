Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANF. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Shares of ANF stock opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.